Former Dutch Politician: The Euro Will Collapse, Get Ready For The 'Neuro'

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

In an interview, former Dutch politician Frits Bolkestein predicted the “inevitable” breakdown of the Euro.He says Eurobonds would be a “disastrous” idea, saying…



“That means that the Netherlands must pay more interest. I have calculated that thing up to seven billion euros per year. Each year. We already have problems to eighteen billion cut in four years. “

And he says he would not “shed a tear” if Italy left.

Ultimately he sees the emergency of a “Neuro” comprise of Germany and other Northern European economies.

Read the full Google Translated story here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.