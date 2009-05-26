Dutch Scientist And Austrian Salesman Bring Back Polaroid's Instant Film

- There have already been more tech IPOs in 2009 than in 2008 [WSJ]
- TechCrunch still says Last.fm gave away user-data. Last.fm still denies it. [PaidContent]
- Google exec says YouTube costs are lower and its revenues are higher than Hulu’s. [PaidContent]
- A Dutch scientist and an Austrian salesman bring back Polaroid’s instant film [NYT]
- HP recalls 15,000 laptop batteries sold in China [Reuters]
- Microsoft will spend $100 million advertising its search engine, Bing [AdAge]
- Twitter CEO Biz Stone says search ads make sense [SEL]
- Facebook settles with Harvard grad who says Mark Zuckerberg stole his company’s name [AllFacebook]
- Facebook might spend as much as $25 million on serving costs per year [Inside Facebook]
- CBS-CNET a year later [AdAge]
- Why the New York Times chose Carlos Slim’s loan over David Geffen’s [MediaMemo]
- Twitter only lent its name to that TV show [Twitter Blog]
- Nobody is making any money off Susan Boyle [NYT]
Photo: Jenna Carver
