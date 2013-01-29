Queen Beatrix To Abdicate The Throne To Her Eldest Son

Queen Beatrix and Willem-Alexander

Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands will address the nation tonight to announce that she will abdicate her throne in favour of her eldest son, The Associated Press confirms.Earlier Michael van Poppel of BNO News reported that sources near the royal family confirmed to ANP, the largest Dutch news agency, that Beatrix will make way for current Prince of Orange Willem-Alexander.



Willem-Alexander, 45, has been first in line to the throne since his grandmother Juliana renounced the throne to Beatrix in 1980.

He will become Willem-Alexander King — the first King of the Netherlands since the death of his great-great grandfather William III in 1890 — and Beatrix will become Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrix.

NOS News reports that Beatrix will abdicate the throne on Queen’s Day (April 30), which would be 33 years to the day since she assumed the throne.

Beatrix, who will turn 75 on January 31, is the oldest reigning monarch in Dutch history.

