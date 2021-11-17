Princess Catharina-Amalia, heir to the Dutch throne, reportedly told her biographer that she isn’t ready to be queen

King Willem-Alexander of The Netherlands and Princess Amalia of The Netherlands visit the Dressage World Cup. Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images

Princess Catharina-Amalia said she isn’t ready to be queen of the Netherlands, her biography says.

The princess said that she would ask her mother to step in if she inherited the throne now.

She will celebrate her 18th birthday in December.

Princess Catharina-Amalia, the 17-year-old heir to the Dutch throne, said that she isn’t ready to be queen, according to a new biography.

The book, “Amalia,” by Claudia de Breij was published in the Netherlands on Tuesday, the Mail Online reports. In an excerpt from the book, the princess said that if her father, King Willem-Alexander, 54, were to die suddenly, she would ask her mother to step in temporarily, the publication reports.

“But I said to my father: ‘You just keep on eating healthy and exercising a lot,” the princess told Breij, according to the Mail Online.

Breij wrote the biography at the request of the princess’ parents and the Government Information Service (RVD), which represents the royal house, according to Netherlands News Live. The book, written ahead of Amalia’s 18th birthday on December 7, will give insight into her future position, her hobbies, income, study, and faith, the publication reports.

If King Willem-Alexander were to die before Amalia’s 18th birthday, her mother Queen Máxima would be able to act as a supervisor to the new monarch.

Dutch Civil Law states that the heir becomes eligible to inherit the throne on their 18th birthday. If the monarch is a minor, “parental responsibility for and guardianship” and supervision can be regulated by Act of Parliament, the law states.

Amalia also spoke in the biography about the constitutionally required consent for marriage.

“If it’s the man who supports me, who I love, who I want to spend my life with and parliament doesn’t approve, well, then we’ll just have to see what I do. I can’t choose at my own expense. Then I can’t give the best for our country,” she said, according to Netherlands News Live.

The Government Information Service did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.