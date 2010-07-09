Dutch Porn Star: If Holland Wins World Cup, I'll Give Blowjobs To All My Twitter Followers

Photo: Sports Grid

How’s this for a genius way to get Twitter followers? — Ed



A porn star from the Netherlands named Bobbi Eden has promised oral sex for all of her Twitter followers if the Netherlands win the World Cup. Fun!

Eden’s number of followers has gone from just over 4,000 on Tuesday when she first made her courageous promise, to 66,163 as of right now.

Keep reading at Sports Grid >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.