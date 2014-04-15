CONFIRMED: Dutch Police Make Arrest In Teen Twitter Terror Threat

A teenager who tweeted terrorist threats to American Airlines has been arrested at her home in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

Wessel Stole, an official spokesperson for the Dutch police, told Business Insider:

We’re not in a state that we can communicate any state of charges at this point. We just thought it was necessary to bring this out mostly because of the fact that it caused a great deal of interest on the Internet.

Sunday morning, a teenager named Sarah allegedly took to Twitter and tweeted the following threat to American Airlines:

American Airlines responded with the following:

After the teenager saw this message, she continued to tweet throughout the day. Many of her tweets were reflections of how popular this altercation made her (her account gained 20k followers.)

BNO broke the news of her arrest first.

She has since deleted her account.

