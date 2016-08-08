Dutch Olympic cyclist suffers horrendous crash just 6 miles away from winning a gold medal

Emmett Knowlton

Dutch cyclist Annemiek Van Vleuten had a comfortable lead in the women’s Olympic road race just six miles shy of the finish line when she suffered an awful crash on a steep, slippery descent. She went head-over-handlebars and appeared to land head first on the road’s curb.

The conditions on the road race were bad yesterday for the men’s road race, which also featured an important crash among the lead group on the final descent.

But Van Vleuten’s crash was worse, both because she was all alone, and because the crash itself looked far more serious.

It had started to rain during the final descent in Sunday’s women’s road race right as the leaders reached the start of the final descent. Van Vleuten flew down the mountain and into a comfortable lead when her back wheel gave out.

Van Vleuten started to brake going around one of several steep curves:

Olympic Road Race Crash 1via NBC

But the back wheel went up into the air:

Olympic Road Race Crash 2NBC

She went over her handlebars and landed head first:

Olympic Road Race Bike CrashNBC

Just awful:

Olympic Road Race Crash 4NBC

A Dutch teammate went on to take gold, but it’s heartbreaking to be that close to the finish line — and a possible gold medal — only to crash out in such tragic fashion.

NOW WATCH: Australia’s laptops were stolen during a fire in Rio’s ‘uninhabitable’ Olympic Village

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.