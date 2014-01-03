The President Of France Can't Seem To Get Anyone To Shake His Hand

Dutch newspaper Volkskrant has collaged French President François Hollande’s year of awkwardly botched handshakes with other world leaders.

The photo series, which has quickly spread through social media, visually lambastes the French leader for bad diplomacy. Although, as “Le Huffington Post” notes, some of the photos were snapped seconds before an actual handshake takes place, so perhaps Hollande just tends to make the overture first.

Check it out:

