Dutch keeper gave up an embarrassing game-winning goal to the team that owns his rights

Goalkeeper Mickey van der Hart of the Go Ahead Eagles in the Dutch Eredivisie gave up a terrible game-winning goal in the 88th minute against powerhouse Ajax.

The goal came when the two sides were closing in a draw and van der Hart completely whiffed trying to kick away a pass from a teammate. The ball then rolled into the back of the net as van der Hart watched helplessly.









To make matters worse, van der Hart is actually an Ajax player who is playing for Go Ahead Eagles on loan. This has led some to call the goal “suspicious.”

Soccer clubs will often loan younger players to other teams so that they can get playing experience as opposed to just sitting on the bench behind better players. van der Hart is 20 years old and has played for the Dutch under-21 national team.

This goal was especially costly for van der Hart’s temporary team as they sit in 15th place in the 18-team league and the 16th and 17th-place teams must play in a playoff to avoid relegation to the second division.

Meanwhile, the win solidified Ajax’s hold of second place in the Eredivisie which would guarantee the club a spot in the lucrative Champions League.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.