EXIT POLLS: Incumbent Dutch Liberal Party To Win Election By One Seat

According to the RTL exit poll tweeted by Michael van Poppel of BNO News, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, the leader of the centre-right Liberal Party (VVD), looks likely to have lead his party to victory.



RTL exit poll: VVD: 41; PvdA 40; PVV 13; CDA 13; SP 15; D66 12

— Michael van Poppel (@mpoppel) September 12, 2012

The Liberal Party beat out their closest rivals, the labour Party, by just one seat according to this poll. Also worth noting, Geert Wilder’s anti-immigrant party, PVV, has seen its support almost halved.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.