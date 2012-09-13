EXIT POLLS: Incumbent Dutch Liberal Party To Win Election By One Seat

Adam Taylor

According to the RTL exit poll tweeted by Michael van Poppel of BNO News, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, the leader of the centre-right Liberal Party (VVD), looks likely to have lead his party to victory.

The Liberal Party beat out their closest rivals, the labour Party, by just one seat according to this poll. Also worth noting, Geert Wilder’s anti-immigrant party, PVV, has seen its support almost halved.

