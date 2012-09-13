Why Today's Dutch Election Was A Monumental Moment For The European Crisis

Photo: en.wikipedia.org

Ireland.

France.

Greece.

Portugal.

Italy.

Spain.

Finland.What do they all have in common?



All of them had leaders (or their parties) defeated or ousted during the course of the Euro crisis.

Not one incumbent has one re-election in Europe… until today!

It appears that centre-rightest Mark Rutte has held onto his PM post in the Netherlands.

Not only did the anti-austerity labour party lose, even the rightwing nationalist party lead by firebrand Geert Wilders lost seats.

Finally! A vote for the status quo.

(Note: Someone made basically this observation on twitter earlier, and we can’t find who or what it was now)

