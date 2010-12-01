Dutch Embassy Workers Allegedly Throw Punches Over A Jazz Club's Cash-Only Policy

Roos Kouwenhoven.

Three Dutch embassy workers and a fourth friend got into a brawl at a Jazz club in the West Village.Apparently a ruckus broke out because of the bar’s cash-only policy.



Rob Van Der Hoek (a consul officer); his fiancée, Roos Kouwenhoven (a new media advisor at the embassy); Lenneke Veeninga (an embassy employee); and Veeninga’s husband, Kristopher Rendon, say that after they told their waitress that they didn’t have enough cash to pay for the bill and they offered their credit cards instead, “she took a swing at them” and hit Kouwenhoven in the face.

The bar’s owner remembers things differently.

According to the police report, the two couples refused to pay their $315 bar bill and according to prosecutors, then attacked four police officers outside Arthur’s Tavern at about 1:30 am on Sunday morning. They were then arrested on felony assault charges.

From the NY Post:

“People have a couple of drinks and they think they own the place,” [the owner] said. “One of the guys, he got really rude and started causing some trouble, and he didn’t want to pay his tab.” According to court papers, the waitress chased the group when they bolted the bar.

When cops arrived at the scene, Rendon and Van Der Hoek started brawling with them, while Veeninga hurled herself onto a cop’s back… Prosecutors said the two men chipped the tooth of one officer and broke the finger of another.

Clearly there’s been a misunderstanding somewhere.

A spokesperson for the Royal Netherlands Embassy told us:

The Embassy expects proper and correct behaviour of all its employees, regardless of their status, in the country that we are the guest of. The allegations against mr Van der Hoek and the others have yet to be proven. In the coming days we will take our time to listen carefully to their version of events.

