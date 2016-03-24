These drive-thru workers stopped the line for several minutes --  and the reason why is touching

Dutch Bros. Coffee employees are getting recognised online for a selfless act of kindness, spotted in the coffee chain’s drive thru line.

Barbara Danner noticed an unusual event while waiting in line for Dutch Bros. in Vancouver, Washington, reports Little Things. In front of her, employees were leaning out of the drive thru window to hold the hand of the woman in a car in front of her.

“Turns out the young lady in line ahead of us lost her 37-year-old husband last night,” writes Danner in the Facebook post. “When the DB guys & gals noticed she was falling apart, they stopped everything and prayed with her for several minutes, invited her to come back for prayer and support, as well as anything else that she might need.”

PostbyBarbara Danner.

Since Danner posted the story on Dutch Bros. Coffee’s wall last week, it has been liked close to 330,000 times and shared by more than 97,000 people

Commentors have nothing but positive things to say about the kindhearted employees who took the time to comfort the customer, and Dutch Bros. workers more generally.

“I’m curious how Dutch Bros goes about hiring their staff,” reads the top-liked comment. “I’ve never encountered a bad employee. Always so upbeat, nice, personable….just great people.”

There are close to 200 Dutch Bros. locations throughout the US, primarily in the Northwest, making it the largest privately-held, drive-thru coffee chain in the US.

The company says it is all about “being positive and lovin’ life.” The chain has adopted the Optimist’s Creed as its mission, renaming it the Dutch Creed.

“We strive to pass the good vibes on to our employees and customers through leadership within our company, and customer service,” the company states.

The guiding creed, as published on Dutch Bros. website, reads:

To be so strong that nothing can disturb your peace of mind. To talk health, happiness and prosperity to every person you meet. To make all your friends feel there is something in them. To look at the sunny side of everything and make your optimism come true. To think only the best, to work only for the best and expect only the best. To be just as enthusiastic about the success of others as you are about your own. To forget the mistakes of the past and press on to the greater achievements of the future. To wear a cheerful countenance at all times and give every living creature you meet a smile. To give so much time to the improvement of yourself that you have no time to criticise others. To be too large for worry, too noble for anger, too strong for fear, and too happy to permit the presence of trouble.

