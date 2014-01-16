A Dutch Bank Chairman Dressed In Drag To Teach His Employees About Values

Bloomberg News’ Maud van Gaal found a video that Dutch bank ABN Amro posted on YouTube of their chairman Gerrit Zalm dressed in drag at a company cabaret in Amsterdam earlier this month.
Zalm, a former Dutch finance minister, portrays his brothel-owning “sister” named “Priscilla” in an effort to teach their bankers about values. Prostitution is legal in The Netherlands.
Check it out. The video is in Dutch, though [via Dealbreaker]
