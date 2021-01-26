Dustin Poirier knew Conor McGregor was in a 'bad position' early in their fight because calf kicks are so horrible

Dustin Poirier hinted that he knew early in Saturday’s showdown that he would beat Conor McGregor.

The American knocked the Irishman out in the second round after attacking his legs earlier in the bout.

Poirier told reporters that the calf kicks were a premeditated strategy.

FIGHT ISLAND â€” Dustin Poirier said he knew Conor McGregor was in a “bad position early” in Saturday’s fight because he’s well aware of how painful calf kicks are to be on the end of.

The No. 2 lightweight heading into UFC 257, Poirier knocked McGregor out cold on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, as unrelenting attacks on McGregor’s legs preceded strikes to the head.

Early in the second round, Poirier struck McGregor against the fence, beat him to the floor, and forced a stoppage as the Irishman lay on the canvas with blood pouring from his nose.

It took McGregor minutes to recover â€” and even when he did, he walked out of the arena with a severe limp.

At the post-event press conference Insider attended, Poirier told reporters that his coach Mike Brown had drilled into him the importance of leg kicks in the match with McGregor.

“We compromised his leg, and he was in a bad position early just from the repeated leg kicks,” Poirier said.

Poirier hinted that once the calf kick caught him clean, McGregor began checking the shot.

Regardless, Poirier said, the defensive manoeuvring was inefficient, and he could tell he was causing McGregor considerable damage. “After the second kick, I knew he was hurting,” he said.

McGregor called the defeat “heartbreaking” and said his leg was “completely dead” and “badly compromised.”

“I just know from experience how bad those things hurt,” Poirier said. “And I knew it was a five-round fight so it would only get worse.”

It’s unclear where Poirier goes from here. With back-to-back victories over Dan Hooker and McGregor, he has done enough to warrant another shot at the UFC lightweight championship.

However, a trilogy bout involving McGregor â€” with or without a title on the line â€” could also materialise.

