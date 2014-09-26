Every Entrepreneur Should Read This Guide From A Billionaire Facebook Co-Founder

Kimberly White/Getty Image

Dustin Moskovitz co-founded Facebook with Mark Zuckerberg and it made him a billionaire. Now he’s working on another company, Asana.

Moskovitz created a startup deck that’s full of advice about how to launch a successful company and explains what it takes to be an entrepreneur. It’s not as glamorous as Hollywood and the media make it look.

