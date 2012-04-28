Dustin Moskovitz: There's A Good Reason Facebookers Are Dominating Valley Startups

Dustin Moskovitz and Mark Zuckerberg

Facebook employees seem to have a special knack for founding successful startups these days.We’ve called it the Facebook mafia.



We asked one of the most famous ex-Facebookers about it: co-founder Dustin Moskovitz.

(Moskovitz is currently kicking butt in a new startup, Asana, launched about six months ago.)

His answer surprised us … because it’s not just their money and connections. It’s their save-the-world attitude.

“As with Google, Facebook was a place that just concentrated a lot of top talent. It’s just sort of natural that those people would go on and continue to be successful,” he told Business Insider.

“Unique to Facebook — and also true of Google — is that they are very mission-oriented. They joined Facebook because they believed in how the product could change the world. When they go out to start their own companies, they are looking at it with that mindset. What’s the big idea that can have a lot of impact and change lives and how do I build long-lasting to achieve that?”

It doesn’t hurt that some of them are millionaires, or even billionaires, like Moskovitz himself. “Obviously they are also masters of their own destiny. They have a lot of financial security. That allows them to take some more risks and think bigger.”

But it’s all about the ideas.

“Once a few Facebook employees put together a promising idea and start a company, that’s very exciting to people. I happen to think being a Facebook employee is really correlated with good ideas,” he said.

It also helps that the Facebook name attracts top talent to a startup, even before a product is built.

Even though Moskovitz has his own fund, he says the startup gossip isn’t his scene.

“I actually purposely stay out of that world. I’m really focused on Asana. My way of dealing with this is I have a fund with Dave Morin called Slow Ventures, and Dave loves to hear about that stuff. If anyone comes to me with an idea, I send it his way and he looks at all stuff.”

Correction: This article originally noted Moskovitz’s tech fund as Good Ventures. However, Good Ventures is Moskovitz’s philanthropic fund, started with girlfriend Cari Tuna. We apologise for the error.

