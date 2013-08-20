NFL Player Suffered A Gruesome Injury Because The Defender Was Worried About Being Fined

Dustin Keller of the Miami Dolphins suffered a horrific injury this weekend, tearing three ligaments and dislocating his knee. His career is now in jeopardy

according to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald.

The cause of the injury has people worried it could happen a lot more.

D.J. Swearinger of the Houston Texans, who delivered the hit on the tight end, told Andrew Abramson of the Palm Beach Post, that he intentionally hit Keller low because we has afraid to get fined for hitting too high.

“In this league you’ve got to go low. If you go high you’re going to get a fine…The rules say you can’t hit high so I went low and I’m sorry that happened.”

Swearinger later added comments that offer a scary glimpse into the mentality surrounding concussions in the NFL. While the NFL is working hard to minimize head injuries, Swearinger said there should be a preference for head injuries over knee injuries because “you can’t come back from [knee injuries].”

You can see video of the injury by clicking here. But be warned, it is very graphic.

