Dustin Johnson has withdrawn from the Masters

Dustin Johnson will not compete in this year’s Masters.
On the night before the first round, Johnson injured his back falling down stairs at a house he had rented in Augusta. He was reportedly in a significant amount of pain.
On Thursday, Johnson decided to give the tournament a shot. However, after arriving at the first hole, he left before taking a single shot and officially withdrew from the tournament.
Here is the moment where Johnson walked off the course, via ESPN:
This is a developing story.
