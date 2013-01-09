Pro Golfer Dustin Johnson Is Reportedly Dating Wayne Gretzky's Daughter

Golf.com slyly reported yesterday that pro-golfer Dustin Johnson is dating Wayne Gretzky’s daughter, and social media star, Paulina Gretzky.



Golf.com reporter Alan Shipnuck reported on the 36-hole lollapalooza in Hawaii that kicked off the PGA’s 2013 season, and added this little tidbit (emphasis ours):

“If the laid-back Johnson looked strangely comfortable on the Plantation Course it comes from the extra time he’s spent here. Needing to break in new irons and a new driver, Johnson arrived early and played six practice rounds. (That also allowed him to spend some quality time with his new squeeze Paulina Gretzky.)“

Well, that’s news to us. Paulina is in fact vacationing in Hawaii right now, she keeps us up to date on her whereabouts on her infamous Instagram and just this morning she posted a photo of a rainbow over Hawaii:

Photo: @pmgypsy

And she’s been there for a while, she posted a photo of herself in a bikini captioned “Aloha” a week ago, probably while she and Johnson were spending some quality time before the lollapalooza.

GolfDigest.com is also reporting that Gretzky was present at the lollapalooza and followed Johnson as he golfed the course.

There are no photos of the couple together yet, but we assume Paulina will post one on her Instagram any day now.

An example from Paulina’s Instagram:

Photo: Twitter / @PaulinaGretzky

Dustin golfing:

Photo: AP Images

