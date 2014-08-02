Report: Dustin Johnson Tests Positive For Cocaine, Ruined Another Golfer's Marriage

Golfer Dustin Johnson announced on Thursday that he was taking an indefinite leave of absence to “seek professional help for personal challenges.”

According to Michael Bamberger and Michael Walker of Sports Illustrated, the leave of absence is the result of a six-month suspension for testing positive for cocaine.

The PGA Tour doesn’t publicly disclose punishments for failed recreational drug tests.

When Johnson took a similar leave in 2012, many speculated that it was drug related. In a story Friday, SI reported that Johnson was indeed suspended for a failed cocaine test in 2012. He also tested positive for marijuana in 2009, SI reports.

Johnson released the following statement on Thursday:

“I am taking a leave of absence from professional golf, effective immediately. I will use this time to seek professional help for personal challenges I have faced. By committing the time and resources necessary to improve my mental health, physical well-being and emotional foundation, I am confident that I will be better equipped to fulfil my potential and become a consistent champion. I respectfully ask my fans, well-wishers and the media for privacy as I embark upon this mission of self-improvement.”

A source told The New York Post in the wake of the leave, “It’s one of the least-kept secrets on Tour how much [Johnson] likes to party.”

In addition to the cocaine test, both SI and Robert Lusetich of Fox Sports are reporting that Johnson had an affair with another pro golfer’s wife.

From SI:

“Johnson’s conduct has long been a topic of conversation among close observers of the Tour. He is often seen in bars near his home in Jupiter, Fla., and is also known to have had a sexual indiscretion with at least one wife of a PGA Tour player.”

From Lusetich:

Not a huge secret either that #DustinJohnson had affairs with 2 wives of PGA Tour players. One broke up the marriage.

Johnson recently got engaged to Paulina Gretzky, the daughter of Wayne Gretzky, who rose to fame because of her racy Instagram feed.

She consistently posts picture of her and Johnson having a good time:

Johnson will miss the Ryder Cup and the PGA Championship.

