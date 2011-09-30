Golfer On Getting His Caddie Poached By Tiger Woods: "You Can't Blame The Guy"

Photo: AP

Dustin Johnson says he’s fine with his caddie Joe LaCava leaving his bag for Tiger Woods.”I spoke to Tiger about it. There’s no hard feelings at all,” he told the Golf Channel yesterday.



Johnson added that he feels no ill will toward his former caddie.

“He got offered a job so he took it. You can’t blame the guy. If he wants to go and caddie for him, it’s fine by me.”

LaCava just started working for Johnson this summer after spending a long time on Fred Couples’ bag.

