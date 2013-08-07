Dustin Hoffman Secretly And Successfully Treated For Cancer

Jason Merritt/Getty Dustin Hoffman with his wife of 33 years, Lisa Hoffman.

Actor Dustin Hoffman has been successfully treated for cancer — though no one knew he even had it.

“It was detected early and he has been surgically cured,” the actor’s rep tells People. “Dustin is feeling great and is in good health.”

While the rep refused to comment further, the magazine did confirm that Hoffman “will undergo doctor-recommended preventative treatments to minimize the chance of a recurrence in years to come.”

The 75-year-old, two-time Oscar-winning actor and director is set to begin filming Roald Dahl’s “Esio Trot” alongside Dame Judi Dench this fall.

Hoffman is set to celebrate his 76th birthday on Thursday, Aug. 8.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.