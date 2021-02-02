'Saved by the Bell' star Dustin Diamond dead at 44

Archive Photos/Movie Pix via Getty Images Dustin Diamond.

“Save by the Bell” actor Dustin Diamond has died at age 44, Insider confirmed.

Diamond was diagnosed with stage-four lung cancer last month.

“Dustin did not suffer. He did not have to lie submerged in pain,” his rep told Insider in a statement.

Dustin Diamond, best known for his starring role as Samuel “Screech” Powers in the beloved ’90s teen sitcom “Saved by the Bell,” has died at age 44.

“We are saddened to confirm…Dustin Diamond’s passing on Monday, February 1st, 2021 due to carcinoma,” Diamond’s representative said in a statement provided to Insider.

“He was diagnosed with this brutal, relentless form of malignant cancer only three weeks ago. In that time, it managed to spread rapidly throughout his system,” the statement continued in part. “The only mercy it exhibited was its sharp and swift execution. Dustin did not suffer. He did not have to lie submerged in pain. For that, we are grateful.”

TMZ was first to report the news.

Diamond was hospitalized in January following a stage-four lung cancer diagnosis. The actor had completed his first round of chemotherapy on January 21, his rep told NBC News.

Diamond’s childhood stardom led to a tumultuous adult life

Noel Vasquez/Getty Images Dustin Diamond visits ‘Extra’ at Universal Studios Hollywood on May 16, 2016 in Universal City, California.

Diamond was 11 years old when he landed the role of Screech for a 1988 show titled “Good Morning, Miss Bliss.” That series was eventually reworked and turned into the famed teenage sitcom “Saved by the Bell,” which aired on NBC from 1989 to 1993.

The actor starred in two spinoff shows of the popular NBC series that ran from 1993 to 2000: “Saved by the Bell: The College Years” and “Saved by the Bell: The New Class.” Diamond did not return for the 2020 reboot series on PeacockTV.

By the time the original run of “Saved by the Bell” series had ended, Diamond was 23 years old and was unsure of his future.

“I didn’t really know what I was gonna do,” he said in a 2013 interview for the Oprah Winfrey Network. “It was hard to get work that wasn’t Screeh-clone stuff.”

Diamond wound up making appearances on reality shows such as “Celebrity Fit Club,” “Hulk Hogan’s Celebrity Championship Wrestling,” and “Celebrity Big Brother.”

In 2006, he released a sex-tape called “Screeched: Saved by the Smell,” which he later said was “the thing I’m most embarrassed about.” Diamond also alleged that he used a “stunt person” to film the explicit video.

Then, in 2015, Diamond was found guilty of two misdemeanour charges for carrying a concealed weapon and disorderly conduct after a bar fight.

“We are aware that Dustin is not considered reputable by most,” Diamond’s representative said in a statement Monday after his death. “He’s had a history of mishaps, of unfortunate events. We want the public to understand that he was not intentionally malevolent. He â€” much like the rest of those who act out and behave poorly â€” had undergone a great deal of turmoil and heartache.”

“We please ask that you give room for privacy to our team and Mr. Diamond’s family during this tragic time, as we grieve and remember the memories spent together,” the statement continued. “This loss is as much stinging as it is sudden.”

Read the full statement from Diamond’s representative below:

“Dustin Diamond’s name was synonymous with Screech, his character on the hit show ‘Saved by the Bell.’ He portrayed Samuel ‘Screech’ Powers for 13 years as the cast of the show grew up together in all its series: ‘Good Morning, Miss Bell,’ ‘Saved by the Bell: The New Class,’ and ‘Saved By the Bell: The College Years.’ He starred in a handful of reality television series, including the fifth season of ‘Celebrity Fit Club,’ ‘The Weakest Link,’ and ‘Celebrity Boxing 2.’ He made cameo appearances in films such as ‘Made’ (2001), ‘Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star’ (2003), and ‘American Pie Presents: The Book of Love’ (2009). In December 2013, Dustin appeared on an episode of OWN’s ‘Where Are They Now?’ and became a house member in the twelfth season of ‘Celebrity Big Brother.’ We’ve been working alongside Dustin over the last 21 years. It goes without saying that our relationship cannot be categorised exclusively as business. He has become a larger part of our everyday life: A part of our family and friend circle. We are aware that Dustin is not considered reputable by most. He’s had a history of mishaps, of unfortunate events. We want the public to understand that he was not intentionally malevolent. He â€” much like the rest of those who act out and behave poorly â€” had undergone a great deal of turmoil and heartache. His actions, though rebukeable [sic], stemmed from loss and the lack of knowledge on how to process that pain properly. In actuality, Dustin was a humorous and high-spirited individual whose greatest passion was to make others laugh. He was able to sense and feel other peoples’ emotions to such a length that he was able to feel them too â€” a strength and a flaw, all in one. Dustin Diamond was a character in and of himself: an unpredictable spitfire who always left us shocked, but never left us bored. We are thankful he trusted us enough to share his genuine, authentic self with our team. We wish you knew him in the way that we did. We please ask that you give room for privacy to our team and Mr. Diamond’s family during this tragic time, as we grieve and remember the memories spent together. This loss is as much stinging as it is sudden.”

