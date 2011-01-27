HOUSE OF THE DAY: This $1.3 Million Chicago Townhouse Isn't Big Enough For A Stanley Cup Champion

Kevin Baumer
After being traded away from the Stanley Cup Champion Blackhawks in the offseason, forward turned defenseman Dustin Byfuglien is having a heck of a year for the Atlanta Thrashers. As a restricted free agent to be, he’s in for a huge payday.

In all likelihood, his old home in Chicago will pale in comparison to the mansion he’ll be able to buy in Atlanta once he gets his new contract. 

Byfuglien purchased this house in Chicago for $1.265 million in 2008 and he put it on sale for $1.3 million in September after being traded to Atlanta.  The house is under contract and a sale has yet to be completed.

The 4,200 square foot “stucco-and-brick French country home” has four bathrooms and five bedrooms and is located in Roscoe Village.  

Here's the view from the street

Here's the foyer

The spacious kitchen

Another view of the kitchen

Heading upstairs

An empty room

Looking back on the kitchen

Cool fireplace

Another empty room upstairs

Bathroom with jacuzzi

There are fans everywhere in this house

Another bathroom with a crazy tile design in the shower

Here's the rooftop

An exterior view of the back

Another shower

The kitchen from another angle

