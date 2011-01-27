HOUSE OF THE DAY: This $1.3 Million Chicago Townhouse Isn't Big Enough For A Stanley Cup Champion

After being traded away from the Stanley Cup Champion Blackhawks in the offseason, forward turned defenseman Dustin Byfuglien is having a heck of a year for the Atlanta Thrashers. As a restricted free agent to be, he’s in for a huge payday.



In all likelihood, his old home in Chicago will pale in comparison to the mansion he’ll be able to buy in Atlanta once he gets his new contract.

Byfuglien purchased this house in Chicago for $1.265 million in 2008 and he put it on sale for $1.3 million in September after being traded to Atlanta. The house is under contract and a sale has yet to be completed.

The 4,200 square foot “stucco-and-brick French country home” has four bathrooms and five bedrooms and is located in Roscoe Village.

