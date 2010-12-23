Dustin Byfuglien Is Atlanta's Surprise Star; Now They Have To Pay Him Like One

Atlanta Thrashers defenseman Dustin Byfuglien, plucked from the cap room-starved Chicago Blackhawks this summer, is off to a historic start for the franchise.



It took him just 31 games to break the Thrashers’ team record for goals by a defenseman in a season.

Before this year Byfuglien has played on the wing for most of his career and had never scored more than 19 goals in a season. He’d never scored more than 36 points in a year either, a number he’s already matched this year — while playing defence.

It’s a unique case. Byfuglien would be a restricted free agent following the year and the Thrashers must come to an agreement with their star player. But there isn’t recent precedent for a player having this much success after switching positions — from forward to defence where point totals would normally decline — during a contract year.

Byfuglien leads the NHL in goals, assists, and points by a defenseman and is a healthy plus-10 on the season. If he keeps this pace up he’d finish with a jaw-dropping 27 goals and 55 assists on the year, the most points by a defender since 1995.

The Thrashers might have little choice but to make Byfuglien one of the highest-paid defenders in the league. Not a great prospect for attendance and cash-starved teams.

