Did The Kings Get Away With A Dirty Hit On The Way To The Stanley Cup Finals?

The Los Angeles Kings are headed to the Stanley Cup Finals after eliminating the Phoenix Coyotes in Game 5 Tuesday night.



LA won the game 4-3 on a thrilling overtime goal, but it didn’t come without controversy.

A few seconds before the game-winning goal was scored, the Kings’ Dustin Brown laid a hard knee-to-knee hit on Coyotes defensemen Michal Rozsival AFTER the refs blew an offside whistle. (Some are saying it was just thigh-on-thigh, but it was hard and after play was called dead nonetheless.)

Rozsival went down in pain as a short-lived scrum broke out. Brown wasn’t penalised and said after the game that his hit wasn’t intentional.

Here’s the video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

