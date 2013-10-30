Car Crashes Caused By Dust And Wind Leave 3 Dead In Arizona

Three people were killed today after dust and high winds severely limited visibility on an Arizona highway, leading to a series of car crashes.

The local ABC station reports that authorities have confirmed the deaths on Interstate 10. At least 10 vehicles, several of them commercial trucks, where involved in the crashes.

Visibility dropped to as little at 10 feet earlier this afternoon. The highway has been shut down in both directions.

Here’s an aerial image of the scene, a bit south of Phoenix, via ABC 15:

