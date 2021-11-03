Video shows David Dobrik trying to pull ‘Durte Dom’ Zeglaitis away from a female vlog extra as he humped her

Two women provided with video footage and photos of them with ‘Durte Dom’ Zeglaitis. Insider

Two more women have accused former Vlog Squad member “Durte Dom” Zeglaitis of sexual misconduct.

They gave Insider videos from the nights they say Zeglaitis behaved inappropriately toward them.

In one video, David Dobrik tells Zeglaitis to stop as Zeglaitis humps a female extra.

Former Vlog Squad member “Durte Dom,” whose real name is Dominykas Zeglaitis, has been accused of sexual misconduct by two new women who came forward to Insider. An earlier investigation into a rape allegation against the YouTuber was published in March.

The two women provided Insider with photos and videos of them with Zeglaitis. In one video, YouTuber David Dobrik could be heard saying “stop” as he tugged at the back of Zeglaitis’ sweatshirt, while Zeglaitis humped a female vlog extra in the hallway outside his apartment. In the other, Zeglaitis asked a woman why she would agree to smoke his marijuana if she wasn’t going to reciprocate by performing sexual acts on him.

Zeglaitis, who had 2.7 million TikTok followers at the time of writing, rose to fame as one of Dobrik’s childhood friends who appeared in Dobrik’s vlogs. Zeglaitis played the sleazy, sex-obsessed “Durte Dom” character in front of millions of Dobrik’s fans.

In response to Insider’s March investigation, which reported an anonymous woman’s November 2018 rape allegation against him, Zeglaitis said in a YouTube video that he believed the sex between him and the accuser was consensual, although he acknowledged that she was intoxicated at the time.

On TikTok, Zeglaitis has also posted frequent references to the scandal, which left Dobrik without sponsors. He even filmed videos with a man dressed to look like Dobrik. In one of two apology videos released after Insider’s article, Dobrik said it took multiple accusers for him to distance himself from Zeglaitis.

Zeglaitis and Dobrik didn’t respond to Insider’s request for comment on the allegations in this story.

Two new accusers say Zeglaitis used his proximity to Dobrik to behave in a sexually inappropriate way toward them

Other women have used TikTok to accuse Zeglaitis of sexual misconduct. One of them, Gabriella Lagunas, also came forward to Insider after reading the March investigation. On December 13, 2018, Lagunas said, she met Zeglaitis near his apartment, which was a frequent Vlog Squad filming location at the time.

She shared a photo that she took with Zeglaitis at the time with Insider, as well as screenshots of direct messages between the two. Lagunas, who was 21 at the time, said she’d hoped to meet Dobrik, of whom she was a fan. She went out to dinner with Zeglaitis, and he made her pay for their meals, she said. He also asked her to come to his apartment, hinting that Dobrik would be filming there that night, she added.

Gabriella Lagunas provided Insider with a screenshot of a picture of her and Zeglaitis from December 13, 2018, as well as a screenshot of her Instagram messages with Zeglaitis’ verified Instagram account on December 14, 2018. Provided to Insider by Gabriella Lagunas

Lagunas said that when they arrived at the apartment, Dobrik was nowhere to be found. She added that Zeglaitis pressured her into accepting an alcoholic drink, then another, and another. She said she was “pretty drunk” by the time she shot the video footage she shared with Insider, in which Zeglaitis asked, “What, you’re trying to smoke my weed and not give me a blow job?”

Lagunas said Zeglaitis then invited her into the bathroom to test his new line of CBD oils, and that he attempted to rub them on her skin. She said she declined, but that as she attempted to exit the room, Zeglaitis put his hands on the wall, encircling her. Zeglaitis refused to let her pass until she kissed him, she said.

Zeglaitis then told her that she could either have sex with him or leave the apartment, Lagunas said. She agreed to have sex, and afterward Zeglaitis asked to take a video of her in her underwear. She agreed to that as well, but on the condition that Zeglaitis wouldn’t share the video with anyone. Lagunas said that a few minutes after Zeglaitis took the video, he told her that he’d sent it to his friends in a group chat.

Another woman, for whom Insider agreed to use the alias Jennifer, appeared in a May 19, 2017, vlog. She was 18 at the time and a Dobrik fan. Along with other Vlog Squad fans, she hung around Zeglaitis’ apartment when the group filmed there. For the May 2017 vlog, Dobrik invited Jennifer and her friends up to Zeglaitis’ apartment to film a bit where Zeglaitis and Jennifer fought.

Jennifer and her friends were extras in this May 19, 2017, vlog that was still public on David Dobrik’s YouTube channel at the time of writing. Here, Dobrik led them to Zeglaitis’ apartment. The video got more than 13 million views. Screenshot YouTube/David Dobrik

Jennifer provided Insider with a video that her friend took shortly after Dobrik filmed the encounter for his vlog. In the video, which was still public on Dobrik’s channel at the time of writing, with more than 13 million views, Zeglaitis rushed toward Jennifer, and the clip cut off before they collided.

In the video that Jennifer’s friend took, Zeglaitis pinned Jennifer in a corner in the hallway outside his apartment. They were both clothed, but Zeglaitis repeatedly thrusted forward to hump her. Dobrik can also be seen and heard in the video. He tugged at Zeglaitis and told him to stop.

Jennifer said that weeks later, she ran into Zeglaitis at a 7-Eleven near his apartment, and that she asked him if he remembered humping her. Jennifer said that Zeglaitis responded: “No. But I’d do it again.”

