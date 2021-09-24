Former Vlog Squad member Durte Dom says he knows ‘what we did that night wasn’t right’ in response to a controversial 2018 video

Former Vlog Squad member Dominykas Zeglaitis said he and others “fucked up” in filming a 2018 video.

A woman, known as Hannah, accused Zeglaitis of raping her while she was too incapacitated to give consent.

Zeglaitis, known as “Durte Dom,” has denied the allegations saying he believed it was consensual.

Former Vlog Squad member Dominykas Zeglaitis posted a nearly 11-minute video on Friday, responding to a controversial, since-removed 2018 video that is now at the center of a sexual assault allegation.

In March of this year, a woman who appeared as an extra in the now-deleted vlog – originally posted on YouTuber David Dobrik’s channel in November 2018 – accused Zeglaitis of rape, saying she was too incapacitated by alcohol to consent to sex, as first reported by Insider’s Kat Tenbarge.

Zeglaitis first responded to the allegations in April and apologized to Hannah. He denied the allegation of sexual assault and said that “as far as I am concerned” the encounter was consensual.

After a six-month hiatus from his YouTube channel, Zeglaitis posted another video, titled “exposing the truth…” recalling the circumstances behind the 2018 video but not directly referencing the rape allegations.

The former member of Dobrik’s Vlog Squad (known as “Durte Dom” in Dobrik’s videos) said he was “wrong” for involving the young women in the controversial 2018 video and apologized to the woman, solely identified as “Hannah,” and her friends.

“I thought that by us filming this video, it was just another fun, stupid vlog, and that everything would be fine and nobody was harmed, and I was wrong,” Zeglaitis said of the video, which was supposed to be about group sex. “It impacted these girls and it’s going to follow them for their whole life.”

“I want to say I’m sorry to Hannah and to her friends for putting them in this position and not considering their feelings and not taking them seriously and for making a mockery and a joke out of them with this video,” he continued. “I understand that it’s going to take time for you guys to heal.”

In the 11-minute video, Zeglaitis shared text messages between him and Hannah the following day on November 26, 2018. The vlog came out two days later on November 28.

In February 2019, Hannah asked Zeglaitis to take down the video, which she said “misconstrued” the encounter and did not capture how intoxicated she was.

“It’s incredibly disturbing to me to have a video online that documents an entire night that I have no recollection of, and have everyone around me view that as a reflection of my character, especially considering the mature content,” Hannah wrote in the text to Zeglaitis. “Looking back on the experience, I feel taken advantage of.”

Zeglaitis texted back at the time, “Okay, I respect your wishes. The videos (sic) down.”

In the Friday video, Zegalitis and a woman named Casandra, who used to work with Dobrik and the Vlog Squad, claimed that Dobrik “did not want to take the video down.” Casandra also claimed she later contacted her friend, who was a lawyer, for counsel on how to best move forward.

A representative for Dobrik did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

“I know what we did that night wasn’t right,” Zeglaitis said in the video, without mentioning the allegations. “I know we shouldn’t have filmed that video, and we shouldn’t have put you guys in that position.”

“The responsibility falls on us as content creators to make sure that whoever we’re filming or whoever we’re putting in our videos is comfortable and knows what they’re getting into,” he added, “and we didn’t do that, we just posted this video because we thought that it would give us more money and more clout, and we fucked up.”