Scientists have uncovered an underground arena two miles from Stonehenge that could rewrite history

Archaeologists in Wiltshire, England have uncovered a piece of the Stonehenge puzzle using underground radar technology. At Durrington Walls, an already established archaeological site, archeologists found nearly 100 stones that make up a ritual arena from around 4,500 years ago.

Produced by Emma Fierberg. Video courtesy of Associated Press.

