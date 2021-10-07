The DNC-connected lawyer charged in the Durham investigation says the indictment doesn’t even explain what he’s accused of lying to the FBI about

John Durham and Donald Trump. Associated Press; Getty Images

In September, Special Counsel John Durham accused a DNC-connected lawyer of lying to the FBI.

The lawyer, Michael Sussman, now argues that the indictment is too vague to defend himself against.

Sussman informed the FBI of connections between the Trump Organization and a Russian bank.

The attorney charged in special counsel John Durham’s investigation into the origins of the FBI’s Russia probe said in a filing this week that the indictment against him is too vague to allow him to begin building a criminal defense.

Durham last month charged the lawyer, Michael Sussman, with one count of lying to the FBI. He’s accused of having “lied about the capacity in which he was providing” allegations to the FBI about what he claimed was a “secret communications channel” between the Trump Organization and Alfa Bank, a Russian bank.

The indictment said Sussman’s alleged falsehoods impeded an FBI investigation.

On Wednesday night, Sussman argued in legal filings that the indictment “fails to allege the precise false statement that Mr. Sussmann purportedly made,” and doesn’t adequately explain how the FBI was impeded from doing its job.

“While the Indictment in this matter is 27 pages long, the majority of the allegations are not relevant to the crime the Special Counsel has chosen to charge,” Sussman’s lawyers wrote. “And on that charge, a single alleged false statement, the Indictment plainly fails to provide Mr. Sussmann with the detail and clarity that the law requires and that is essential in enabling Mr. Sussmann to prepare his defense.”

Sussman, who worked for the Justice Department for 12 years, is an experienced cybersecurity lawyer who represented the Democratic National Committee when Russia hacked its servers in 2016.

Durham’s indictment alleges that Sussman lied when he told FBI agents he was working for computer researchers who discovered the link between the Trump Organization’s and Alfa Bank’s servers. In reality, Durham alleged, Sussman was billing his time for those conversations to Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign.

Multiple investigations from the Justice Department and US Senate have still not settled on an explanation for the connections between the servers.

Former Attorney General Bill Barr had appointed Durham in May 2019 to investigate the roots of the FBI investigation into former President Donald Trump’s ties to Russia, which led to Robert Mueller’s two-year-long special counsel investigation.

Trump often said he wanted Durham to investigate his political opponents, including former President Barack Obama and now-President Joe Biden. Before Trump left office, Barr appointed Durham as special counsel, ensuring his investigation would continue through the Biden administration.

Durham’s investigation has gone on for longer than Mueller’s and so far has brought a single indictment, against Sussman, on one charge. Legal experts told Insider’s C. Ryan Barber that the indictment has numerous legal hurdles to meet in order to succeed.

In the Wednesday filing, Sussman’s lawyers asked the judge overseeing the case to compel Durham to provide additional details bolstering his accusations.

They said they previously asked Durham’s office to provide more detail for the indictment, but he refused.

“Counsel for Mr. Sussmann previously asked the Special Counsel to provide the detail and particulars identified above, but the Special Counsel declined to do so,” the lawyers wrote. “That decision simply cannot be reconciled with the law. Pursuant to the Constitution, the Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure, and well-settled case law, Mr. Sussmann is entitled to understand the charge against him, to prepare his defense, and to safeguard against unfair surprise at trial.”