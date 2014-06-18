Durex Makes Fun Of Overly Dramatic Soccer Players In A New Ad

When you watch the World Cup chances are you’ll see a few dives, flops, and dramatic falls, and condom company Durex has finally had enough of it.

In this new ad, Durex tells you not to fake it, on the soccer field or off it. The hilarious campaign takes melodrama to a new level as a group of men and women get together to play soccer.

Cue the dramatic opera music and enter the overdramatic players. As soon as the music kicks in the first player jumps high in the air, arching his back and grabbing it in pain. He falls to the ground with a look of pure agony on his face. Oh, and no one was anywhere near him when the “injury” occurred.

The entire commercial is filled with theatrical falls and extreme dives, making fun of soccer players who try and oversell a tackle or a fall to draw a penalty.

Clearly there is more than one meaning to the “Don’t Fake It” tagline, but the concept for this spot, according to Adweek, comes from a survey conducted by Durex. The survey found that 40 per cent of 2,000 men would pick watching a soccer match over being with their partner.

Here’s the full ad:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.