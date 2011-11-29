This Obscene Tweet Got Durex Into A Mess Of Trouble In South Africa

Durex got itself into a bunch of trouble in South Africa last week over a botched social media campaign, reports Peet Van Ardt at News 24.



The campaign was focused around the #DurexJoke hashtag. The company’s account @DurexSA tweeted out sex jokes, and encouraged the Twitterverse to join it.

Durex was bound to cross the line eventually.

And it did. Here’s the joke that it tweeted out (via memeburn):