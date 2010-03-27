Durex Says Profits Soaring Thanks To Booming Condom Demand From China

Booming sales of Durex condoms in China have seen its parent company SSL’s sales increase 4%, according to the Times of London.



Sales of Durex are growing 46% in China, and the growth is seen not as the result of increased use or need, but a desire for branding amongst Chinese consumers.

SSL has seen their profits rise 22% year-over-year, partially due to their Durex products having a 50% margin in China.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.