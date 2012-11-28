Durex Is Giving Away Condoms For Tweets [THE BRIEF]

Photo: bnilsen www.flickr.com

Good morning, Adland. Here’s what you need to know today:- For every Tweet people make using the hashtag #1share1condom Durex will donate one unused condom to global and local AIDS prevention charities in honour of World AIDS Day.



– Read The New York Times on how food makers love pumpkin this season. Obviously. Apparently, there were 79 limited-time pumpkin menu items at the top 250 restaurant chains between August and October.

–Barnes & Noble’s came out with a new holiday spot for the Nook HD that is scheduled for over 1.2 billion impressions nationally. “Dear Santa” was developed by Mullen, with visual effects by Logan NY.

-Ari Merkin, previously at MDC Partners’ CP+B, is back and now a partner at 10 (recently rebranded from AgencyNet).

-PNC Bank and Deutsch NY has launched the bank’s annual calculation of the total cost of Christmas (based on the cost of the gifts in the carol “The 12 Days of Christmas). This year, the company created a game in which customers can track the gifts, which have gone “missing,” down using Google StreetView and shop-created animations. Learn more here.

-David Estis, previously at Razorfish and Exopolis, recently joined MPC NY as a creative director.

-Digiday thinks that these are five dumb brand Facebook posts that lots of people liked.

