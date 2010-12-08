Fears Grow That Tax Deal Could Be Torpedoed, As Durbin Says Democrats Could "Walk Out"

Remember we don’t have a deal on taxes yet. We have a “framework” for a tax deal that needs to be scored by the CBO and then, of course, voted on.



And there are definitely fears that the framework could be blown up by angry Democrats.

Remember, the deal was cut between Obama and the GOP, without any real sign that Congressional Democrats played much of a role. So there are egoes to worry about.

Sen. Dick Durbin, who voted for the Deficit Commission’s recommendations, has already said Democrats could “walk out.”

Virginia Senator Mark Warner was on CNBC this morning talking about how he didn’t necessarily want to support the deal unless there were triggers to ensure there would be a focus on deficit reduction.

So watch this. The deal isn’t done yet.

Click here for an overview of the tax deal >

