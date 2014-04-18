Duracell Made A Great, 2-Minute Video About The Youngest Ever People To Row Across The Atlantic [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

Duracell made a fun, short documentary video of the journey of Luke Birch and Jamie Sparks, who recently became the youngest pair ever to row across the Atlantic Ocean. The video, made by Grey London, does a nice job of showing just how exhausting the journey was by focusing on the rowers’ gnarly calluses and intimate moments of self-doubt.

Twitter officially unveiled its mobile app install ad platform after months of whispers that the product was on the way. The product is currently in beta and has the potential to improve Twitter’s mobile business in the same way app install ads helped Facebook’s mobile business grow.

Facebook launched a new function for its mobile apps that allows friends to share their locations with each other. The company says it has no plans at the moment to use the shared location data to target advertising.

UK brand consulting firm Wolff Olins promoted Ije Nwokorie, previously the firm’s managing director in London, to CEO. Nwokorie replaces Karl Heiselman, who left earlier this week for a marketing communications job at Apple.

Facebook hired JWT trendspotting head Ann Mack to help build its market insights practice.

CVS chief marketing officer Rob Price has left the company to pursue an as-yet-undisclosed new opportunity.

Audi of America is reviewing its digital agency account, according to Ad Age. Incumbent AKQA, which has been on the account since 2011, is defending the account.

Coca-Cola is running an ad campaign on the popular trivia app QuizUp. The campaign includes sponsored World Cup trivia games.

