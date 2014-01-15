Duracell Ad Starring Deaf Seattle Seahawks Running Back Is Nothing Short Of Beautiful [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

Duracell and Saatchi & Saatchi New York teamed up to produce one of the best ads of the new year, featuring the deaf Seattle Seahawks running Derrick Coleman. In a voiceover of beautifully shot footage of brutal football action, Coleman tells the story of all the coaches who said he’d never make it because he couldn’t hear. The kicker is one you certainly won’t want to miss:

Critical Mass hired DigitasLBI’s Suzanne Michaels to be executive creative director for its Los Angeles and Chicago offices. The firm also promoted Amanda Levy to general manager and hired Razorfish alum Lisa Penelton to be its VP/marketing science.

Ad Age reports that Jaguar’s British villains Super Bowl ad will include actors Tom Hiddleston and Mark Strong, in addition to the previously announced Ben Kingsley.

Land Rover appointed the brand strategy and design agency Brand Union to develop its brand identity.

Microsoft will review its $US1.3 billion marketing business. The tech giant is said to be looking for a holding company solution to handle its various brands and campaigns.

Click 3X hired Mauricio Aguayo, formerly of ROKKAN, to be its director of digital strategy.

Code and Theory partner Michael Martin was tapped to be general manager of the design and software development company’s San Francisco office.

TBWA\Chiat\Day New York hired Kyla Jacobs to be its director of business development. Jacobs was previously the director of business development in Europe for CP+B.

