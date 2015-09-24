Here come durable goods orders ...

The latest report on durable goods orders is set for release at 8:30 am ET.

Expectations are for the report to show orders fell 2.3% in August after a 2.2% increase in July.

“Core” orders, which exclude military orders and planes, are expected to fall 0.2% in August after a 2.1% increase the prior month.

We’ll be back with the live numbers when they hit.

