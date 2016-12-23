Durable goods orders fall less than expected

Durable goods orders fell less than forecast in October, according to a report from the Commerce Department released on Wednesday.

Orders for things built to last such as appliances fell 4.6% (-4.8% forecast.)

Excluding transportation equipment, which clearly can be quite volatile, core durable goods orders rose 0.5% (0.2% expected.)

Capital goods orders for nondefense items excluding aircraft — an important gauge of business spending — increased by 0.9% (0.4% expected.) This is a closely watched metric in the report because it provides clues about corporate America’s spending plans.

NOW WATCH: Watch Yellen explain why the Federal Reserve decides to raise rates



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.