Here Comes Durable Goods Orders...

Heads up! Minutes away from the release of March durable goods orders data, due out at 8:30 AM ET.



Economists predict total orders fell 3.0% last month after rising 5.6% in February.

Nondefense capital goods orders excluding aircraft and parts (a.k.a. “core capex”) are expected to have risen 0.3% after posting a 3.2% decline in February.

We will have the release LIVE at 8:30 AM ET. Click here to refresh for the latest >

