Durable goods orders fall more than expected

Durable goods orders fell 2.2% in May, according to the Commerce Department.
Economists had forecast that durable goods orders fell 0.5% after a revised 3.3% rise in the prior month, according to Bloomberg.
Capital goods orders for non-defence items excluding aircraft fell 0.7% (0.4% expected,) while shipments of the same category fell 0.5% (0.3% forecast.)
Durable goods orders excluding the transportation category fell 0.3% (they were forecast at 0.1%.)
“Corrections in the volatile vehicles and defence components pulled down the headline, offsetting the small increase in orders for non-defence aircraft,” said Pantheon Macroeconomics’ Ian Shepherdson in a note.
