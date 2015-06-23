Durable goods orders fall more than expected

Headline durable goods orders fell 1.8% in May, more than was expected by economists.

Expectations were for headline durable goods orders to fall 1% in May against the prior month, but rise 0.5% when excluding items like transportation and defence orders.

Durable goods orders excluding aircraft and defence orders, or “core” orders, rose 0.4% in May, a bit less than expected.

Excluding defence, orders rose 2.1% in May.

For the first time in 23 months, inventories of durable goods fell 0.2% in May.

Last month, durable goods orders fell 1%.

In a note to clients following the report, Bricklin Dwyer at BNP Paribas noted 2 takeaways from the report:

Orders are running at a disappointing pace, and;

Shipments disappointed in May after they were revised lower in April following the factory orders report.

Dwyer added that this report takes BNP’s Q2 GDP tracking estimate down to 3.4% from 3.5% and said the report will likely be viewed negatively by policymakers.

NOW WATCH: 12 awesome facts about WWE superstar Brock Lesnar



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.