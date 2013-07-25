Here Comes Durable Goods Orders...

Heads up! June durable goods orders data are due out in the United States at 8:30 AM ET.



Economists predict total orders rose 1.4% in June after advancing 3.7% in May.

Nondefense capital goods orders excluding aircraft (a.k.a. “core capex”) are expected to have risen 0.6% in June after gaining 1.5% in May.

We will have the full release LIVE at 8:30 AM ET. Click here to refresh for the latest >

