Here come durable goods ...

A preliminary report on durable goods orders during June is set for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Economists forecast that orders for goods built to last fell 1.4%, according to Bloomberg estimates. The headline drop could reflect a decrease in aircraft orders.

Excluding transportation, economists estimate that orders rose 0.3%. Capital goods orders for non-defence items excluding aircraft are estimated to have increased by 0.2%.

These would all be improvements from May, when the data showed a slowdown in business spending. The monthly numbers are usually volatile and are subject to revision.

