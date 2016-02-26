Here come durable goods orders ...

The January report on durable goods orders is set for release at the bottom of the hour.
Expectations are for the report to show a 2.9% in orders compared to the prior month (which saw a 5% decline), with orders excluding defence and aircraft orders set to rise 1%.
We’ll be back with the live numbers when they cross.
