Here come durable goods orders ...

Myles Udland

The January report on durable goods orders is set for release at the bottom of the hour.

Expectations are for the report to show a 2.9% in orders compared to the prior month (which saw a 5% decline), with orders excluding defence and aircraft orders set to rise 1%.

We’ll be back with the live numbers when they cross.

