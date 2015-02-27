Here comes durable goods ...

The January report on durable goods orders is set for release at 8:30 am ET.

Expectations are for orders to rise 1.6% in January, up from an unexpected decline of 3.3% in December.

Excluding transportation, durable goods orders are expected to be up 0.5% after sliding 0.1% in December.

We’ll be back with the live numbers when they hit.

