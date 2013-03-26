Here Comes Durable Goods Orders ...

Heads up! We are just minutes away from the first big economic data release of the day in the United States: February durable goods orders data, due out at 8:30 AM ET.



Economists predict total orders expanded 3.9 per cent in February after falling 4.9 per cent in January.

Nondefense capital goods orders excluding aircraft and parts (a.k.a. “core capex”) are expected to have fallen 1.1 per cent in February after rising 7.2 per cent in January.

We will have all of the data LIVE at 8:30 AM ET. Click here to refresh for the latest >

