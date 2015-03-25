DURABLE GOODS ORDERS TUMBLE

Sam Ro
Woman factory worker jobs unemployment drill tighten tool industrialWikimedia Commons

The February report on US durable goods orders was not good.

Orders unexpectedly fell by 1.4% during the month. Economists were expecting a 0.2% increase.

Nondefense capital goods orders excluding aircraft, or core capex, also fell by 1.4%.

Core capex is an indicator of business investment, so this unexpected drop is a worrisome sign.

