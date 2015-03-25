DURABLE GOODS ORDERS TUMBLE

The February report on US durable goods orders was not good.

Orders unexpectedly fell by 1.4% during the month. Economists were expecting a 0.2% increase.

Nondefense capital goods orders excluding aircraft, or core capex, also fell by 1.4%.

Core capex is an indicator of business investment, so this unexpected drop is a worrisome sign.

