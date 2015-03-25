DURABLE GOODS ORDERS TUMBLE

The February report on US durable goods orders was not good.
Orders unexpectedly fell by 1.4% during the month. Economists were expecting a 0.2% increase.
Nondefense capital goods orders excluding aircraft, or core capex, also fell by 1.4%.
Core capex is an indicator of business investment, so this unexpected drop is a worrisome sign.
Refresh this page for updates.
NOW WATCH: Nationwide’s Super Bowl commercial about dead children is about corporate profits … in a way that we can all appreciate
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.